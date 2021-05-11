Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Sells $293,947.17 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.19. 1,262,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Entegris by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,496,000 after buying an additional 256,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

