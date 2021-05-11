Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERF. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.99. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.79%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

