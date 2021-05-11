Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Desjardins

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 73,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,356. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

