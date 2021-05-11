Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ET has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.
Shares of ET opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.