Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ET has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Shares of ET opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

