Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CSFB

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.50.

Enbridge stock opened at C$48.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$98.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.25.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 219.36%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

