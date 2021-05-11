Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) to Issue $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.835 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

TSE:ENB opened at C$48.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

