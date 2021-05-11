ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS EGKLF opened at $16.80 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

