ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS EGKLF opened at $16.80 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

