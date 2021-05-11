Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

IHAK opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $44.18.

