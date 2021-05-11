Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,332,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

