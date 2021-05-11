Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $119,000 in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

Shares of PAWZ opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $80.58.

