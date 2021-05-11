Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 82.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $469.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.