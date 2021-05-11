Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,655,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $212,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,000 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 115,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 30,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.