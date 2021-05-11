Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after acquiring an additional 262,582 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18.

