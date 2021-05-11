Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

VTV traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.77. 260,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

