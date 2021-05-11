Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. 1,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

