Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,867 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. 45,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock worth $427,596,132. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

