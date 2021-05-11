Ellevest Inc. Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,215,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.13. 3,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,048. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $178.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

