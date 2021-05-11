Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.25.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.36. 4,075,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,283. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

