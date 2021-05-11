Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.