El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.76 Million

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce sales of $114.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.90 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $99.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $450.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $470.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $472.31 million, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $503.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Boston Partners raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 2,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

