Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 7.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.95. 5,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 192,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

