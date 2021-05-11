Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.37. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock worth $1,031,155 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

ECHO stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. 7,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,671. The stock has a market cap of $925.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

