eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Hits $17.95 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 193.4% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and $14,459.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.00652851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002433 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

