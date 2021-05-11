Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Ebix worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Ebix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ebix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBIX stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $908.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

