Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
EVN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $14.12.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
