Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

EVN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

