Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.19.

NYSE:ETN opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

