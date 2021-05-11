Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.96. 30,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

