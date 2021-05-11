Eagle Point Income (EIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.
Shares of EIC stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $16.15.
