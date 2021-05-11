Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. 312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,187. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $510.72 million, a PE ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

