Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

