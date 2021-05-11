DZ Bank Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to “Buy”

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $264.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.