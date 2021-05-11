Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

DYN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.03. 158,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

