DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €40.01 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.92 ($46.96).

Several brokerages have weighed in on DWS. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

ETR DWS traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting €36.66 ($43.13). 133,969 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.11. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12 month high of €38.84 ($45.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

