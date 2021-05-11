Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

DUE stock opened at €34.80 ($40.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -152.63. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 12 month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.80.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

