Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in PTC by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.98 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.53.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

