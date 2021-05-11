Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $1.02 Million Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

HAAC opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

