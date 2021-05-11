Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $1.02 Million Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.
HAAC opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.20.
Health Assurance Acquisition Profile
