Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Veritex worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Angela Harper sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $128,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

