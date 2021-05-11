Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $993,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $160.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.