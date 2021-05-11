Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 53,968 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.