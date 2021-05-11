Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

Shares of TTWO opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.86 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

