Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

NYSE DUK traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,159,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.23. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

