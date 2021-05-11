DuckDaoDime Trading Down 27.1% Over Last Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.04 or 0.00061813 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $35.26 million and approximately $654,271.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $392.25 or 0.00712387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00247864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.07 or 0.01166090 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00721903 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

