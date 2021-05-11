Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Cap Reaches $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $419.76 or 0.00755411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00066991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00247969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.64 or 0.01170906 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.41 or 0.00731387 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

