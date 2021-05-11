Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

D.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.56.

Shares of D.UN stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,011. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$16.84 and a one year high of C$23.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

