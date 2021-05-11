DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0763 on Top Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,803.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.44 or 0.02420375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.85 or 0.00618305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

