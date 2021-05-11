Dovu Trading Down 19.1% This Week (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $31.60 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00084778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00107809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.77 or 0.00800191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.22 or 0.09348341 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.