Donut Market Cap Hits $2.28 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $92,309.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00722577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00246474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $666.97 or 0.01190065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00726641 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.