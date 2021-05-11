Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Domtar traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 2048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Get Domtar alerts:

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $24,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 652,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.