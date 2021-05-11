Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Given New $49.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $49.50 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.05.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $47.38 on Friday. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Domtar’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 264,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.