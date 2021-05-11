Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 3.2% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 142.5% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,207. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

